The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Health

Generations of Indigenous healthcare workers recognised at Tamworth hospital

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated July 8 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders flags were raised at Tamworth Hospital to celebrate and recognise all Indigenous healthcare workers. Picture by Peter Hardin
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders flags were raised at Tamworth Hospital to celebrate and recognise all Indigenous healthcare workers. Picture by Peter Hardin

Third-generation healthcare worker Jacob Shanley has watched the Aboriginal flag be raised at Tamworth Hospital since he was a young boy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel, a former Sydney-sider turned country journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covers education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.