Generations of Indigenous healthcare workers recognised at Tamworth hospital

Third-generation healthcare worker Jacob Shanley has watched the Aboriginal flag be raised at Tamworth Hospital since he was a young boy.
It has continued to hold a great deal of significance to him, as throughout his life he first watched his grandmother and then mum, Kylie Taylor, advocate for Indigenous healthcare.
"Today means everything to me," he said.
"In my Nan's last breath, she was still advocating for cultural safety and awareness at the North West Cancer Centre.
"And my mum more recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the front line."
Hundreds of healthcare workers and community members attended the NAIDOC week flag-raising event held at Tamworth hospital on Monday, July 8.
This year's NAIDOC Week theme is Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud, and Proud.
Mr Shanley said the theme meant a lot to him, as he continued his family legacy through his work at the hospital.
"My role is the Healthy Deadly Feet Worker; every day I get to try to improve outcomes for our Torres Strait Islander and Aboriginal people who are suffering from diabetes complications," he said.
The flag-raising event is a stable event in the week of celebrations, as it recognises all those who have worked to improve quality and access Indigenous healthcare.
Mr Shanley said the hospital had come a long way, but there was still quite a road ahead.
"My Nan lived in a time where she trained to work in health but couldn't work inside the hospital," he said.
"My mother was born as flora and fauna, so it wasn't all that long ago when the world was different, and there is still quite a gap in healthcare."
The first time the flag was raised at Tamworth hospital was in 2002, and it was regarded as a significant statement made by the healthcare sector.
Director of the Gomeroi Cultural Academy, Marc Sutherland, said it was a legacy event.
"Hospitals are one of those institutions that have a really chequered history around Aboriginal engagement," he said.
"We can now look at the hard work that has been done in these spaces for a number of decades to make sure they are culturally safe."
