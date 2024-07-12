Unique opportunity to purchase dual income modern property in Calala

5 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This unique dual income opportunity is well worth your attention.
Just over 2 years old, this modern built dual key (dual occupancy) property sits quietly positioned in the cul-de-sac end of Jersey Close Calala.
Returning a current income of $890 per week with an increase to $960 per week ($49,920 per annum) due to take effect mid July 2024.
The modern brick and colorbond home has been designed to specifically for an investor or extended family.
In total the property offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 car garaging all set on on approximately 911sqm block.
The property is split into a 3 bedroom, main with ensuite and walk-in robe and main bathroom, whilst the second portion of the property offers 2 bedrooms and main bathroom.
Both enjoy open plan living incorporating the modern kitchen, lounge and dining opening to private covered side entertaining areas and individual rear yards.
The layout provides maximum privacy and space for each tenant to enjoy.
