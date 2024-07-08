Chickens rule the roost at Tamworth Poultry Club's milestone event

Tamworth Poultry Club's 65th annual show was an egg-cellent success, drawing in about 170 attendees who flocked to the event over the weekend.
Club president Wes Kneipp was thrilled to see the turnout increase over last year's event and said the number of junior participants was particularly inspiring.
"We had 37 juniors showing and 107 chooks entered in the Juniors category. We do a fair bit with the juniors at the Tamworth club," Mr Kneipp said.
He said hatching a new generation of poultry enthusiasts was a big part of what the show was all about.
"If you don't encourage them now you wont have 'em and it'll all just die," Mr Kneipp said.
The event was a roost of activity with nearly 1000 show chickens from a variety of breeds on display, all vying for cash prizes ranging from $25 to $150.
The club president thanked the Tamworth community and the club's volunteers for their support as well as the long list of sponsors who help make the event possible.
"We just want to keep going bigger and better every time. We're grateful to sponsors because without sponsors it would be hard to run as a not-for-profit organisation," Mr Kneipp said.
