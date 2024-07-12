Retreat from city life and an opportunity to live the rural dream

107 Namoi River Road, Manilla
3 beds | 2 bath | 4 car
A rare opportunity for you to secure your dream property is about to become a reality.
Located approximately 1.4km from the township of Manilla and set on approximately 12.14 hectares, this perfectly positioned home offers three generously proportioned bedrooms.
All have built-ins, the master offers a spacious walk-in robe and tastefully decorated ensuite.
All of the bedrooms open onto their very own patio.
The sitting room is located just off bedroom two, ideal for a parents quiet area or office.
Positioned at the rear of the home is the spacious bathroom complete with standalone shower and bath tub.
For those who love to cook, the well-appointed kitchen will not disappoint.
Equipped with Island bench, stone bench tops, electric oven, stove top and dishwasher.
An abundance of storage is provided with the double pantry and overhead and below benchtop cabinetry.
The generously proportioned open plan lounge and dining is impressive and opens onto the front verandah with stunning rural views.
All seasons are well catered for with wood heating in the lounge room, split systems in all of the bedrooms and lounge area, and ceiling fans provided throughout.
Entertaining is a breeze for you.
Separate to the home you will find an outdoor kitchen, overlooking the fully decked swimming pool and entertainment/ games room.
These amenities could also be utilised as a guest home.
The 12.14ha of land comprises of mountainside and flat land ideal for the horse enthusiasts, with two dams and a 104,000 litre tank.
Other outdoor features include double garden shed, greenhouse, three storage containers and four vehicle carport with a hydraulic two post hoist.
This residence is framed with established garden and lawns with a fabulous rural aspect.
Providing a retreat from city life and an opportunity for live the rural dream, 107 Namoi River Road, Manilla is perfect place to call home.
Manilla is a welcoming community located on Fossickers way 45km northwest of the regional city of Tamworth.
Strolling down the main street you will be impressed with the variety of cafes, giftware shops and the renowned Manilla Bakery.
Purtle Plevey Agencies invite you to join them at the Open House today 11.30am - 12.00pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.