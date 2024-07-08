The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Family of League: How one State of Origin jersey helped so many

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
July 8 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family of League. From left to right: P. Turley, L. Snell, B. Cohen, N. Mace and T. Farrell. Picture supplied.
Family of League. From left to right: P. Turley, L. Snell, B. Cohen, N. Mace and T. Farrell. Picture supplied.

The Armidale branch of the Family of League Foundation auctioned a valuable NSW Origin jersey before the start of game two of the series and the proceeds from the auction are being shared far and wide.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.