Man described as a 'contradiction' gets 18-month sentence for driving offences

A West Tamworth man will serve his prison sentence for driving offences in the community, after the magistrate described him as a "contradiction".
Adam John Harris, 41, appeared in person in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday, July 3, to plead guilty to: drive motor vehicle during disqualification period (second offence); a first offence of drive with middle range PCA; and first offence police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously.
Magistrate Julie Soars said Harris' offending was difficult to explain.
"You are a gentleman with a problem with drugs and alcohol," she said.
"[But] you have a good job, with a good reference from your employer - you are a contradiction, your offending is difficult to explain."
Court documents reveal police spotted the 41-year-old about 1am when he drove at high speed through a roundabout on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle, however, Harris failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated through South and West Tamworth.
Agreed police facts state Harris was driving at "dangerous" speeds up to 140 kilometres an hour during the pursuit, and police deployed road spikes on Duri Road to end the chase.
Harris also admitted to being almost three times the legal limit.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said Harris' behaviour "crossed a threshold".
She noted Harris had been afforded opportunities in the past, and served time in the past.
"[The pursuit] travelled a major road in Tamworth, through stop signs, and police needed to employ spikes to stop him," Sgt Skivington said.
"Then he ran from police when the car was stopped."
The prosecutor said alcohol consumption had long been an issue for Harris, and the "community was only safe when he was in custody".
"A clear message needs to be sent [to Harris] and the community that this behaviour will not be tolerated," Sgt Skivington said.
Defence solicitor Tess McQuade told the court Harris did not have an alcohol dependency but had admitted he had a problem with binge drinking when stressed at work.
Ms McQuade said Harris, who had recently been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) was supported by his employer with regards to his general character and was described as a "model employee".
"My client is remorseful and acknowledges he put the community at risk," she said.
"He is supported by family and if he goes to prison his family will suffer.
"My client will comply with a comprehensive supervision plan."
Ms McQuade said Harris had been on police bail for more than three months, and while he had a vehicle, he did not have access to it.
Harris agreed to abstain from alcohol and get help with his ADHA diagnosis which Magistrate Soars said "may be influencing some of this offending".
Ms Soars said Harris was given police bail and adhered to the requirements, which was a good indication he was "at this stage" safe to serve his sentence in the community.
But this was his "last chance".
"There is no reason to keep seeing you in court," she said.
"You need to address the issues contributing to your impulsive activities."
Ms Soars sentenced Harris to an aggregate term of imprisonment of 18 months to be served by way of an Intensive Correction Order (ICO).
Under the ICO Harris must perform 30 hours of community service work, and was referred for a mental health review regarding this ADHD.
Harris was disqualified from holding a driver's licence for 12 months.
Ms Soars told Harris it was "time to make some different choices" as "you will probably not get this chance again".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.