'I held it in all week': Ryan's blood-and-guts win fuelled by grief

When Enja Ryan stepped into the ring on Saturday night, her heart ached.
She had not told anybody outside her team, but the Tuesday before the fight, her grandmother, Kerry, had passed away after a long battle with illness.
"It was tough," Ryan said.
"I said to the family, 'I realise what's happened, but can we just keep it quiet until I get to the end of the week?' And I know my grandma, she was a stubborn old thing. She'd have been like 'Don't you dare give up'."
It inspired her to get a win at all costs against one of her most dangerous opponents so far - India's top female welterweight, Archana Sharma.
The New Delhi-based boxer was undefeated as a professional and had won two of her three career bouts by TKO. But when she stared across the ring at Ryan while their names were announced to the TRECC crowd, she had no idea that the Gunnedah fighter was driven by the memory of her beloved maternal grandmother.
"I held it in all week," Ryan said.
"She was a pioneer of our family, and she taught us to be bloody tough. She was of that era where they were very tough, and she instilled that in us."
It was a scrappy affair. Ryan sought to box on the outside using her reach and sharp combinations, while Sharma tried to tie her up and turn it into a brawl.
In the end, Ryan defended her WBC Australasian welterweight title by unanimous decision.
During her post-fight interview, she teared up and dedicated the victory to Kerry.
It was "one of the more meaningful wins" of Ryan's career, and though it was a hard, grafting match, she was grateful to have gone through it.
"I need those fights," she said.
"If I'm going to get into the higher ranks, they're going to be tough ... I need those rounds."
The 33-year-old hopes to look at an international fight in the future, but she is not too worried about what's next.
For now, she intends to have some fun with an old Ford she bought at the start of her training camp.
"I'm going to put some fuel in the racecar and take it for a whirl," Ryan said.
"I put it in the shed when I bought it, and I haven't touched it yet. I might take it for a whirl around the paddock and let a bit of steam off that way."
