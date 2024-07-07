Will we see the old Regent Theatre cleaned up?

Good morning,
Our editor Fiona is this morning enjoying a well-earned break, so you may notice a few new names sending your morning emails.
Now, to what's making news at the start of another working week.
Jonathan Hawes reports councillors will vote next week on whether to investigate options to compel a landlord to clean up the old Regent Cinema site, on the corner of Brisbane Street and Kable Avenue, as a community group resolves to preserve it.
A calm, welcoming environment is a top priority for Tamworth's redeveloped palliative care unit, Nioka, reports Fiona Ferguson.
Lydia Roberts caught up with former Armidale schoolboy and outgoing Chief Magistrate of NSW Peter Johnstone when he returned to his old stomping ground for a retirement dinner with colleagues and former school friends.
In busy weekend of sport, a bumper crowd attended the annual Clash of the Titans boxing event, billed as Country versus the Rest of the World, on Saturday night, and Mark Bode was there to capture the colour and excitement.
Have a great week!
Emma Downey, deputy editor
