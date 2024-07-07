North Tamworth overcome gruesome injuries for 'character-building' victory

After helping the North Tamworth Bears secure an eighth-straight premiership in 2023, Ben Jarvis retired from footy, content to focus on family and his work.
But, ever the clubman, he couldn't resist the call to action when North Tamworth were low on numbers and in need of numbers to bolster their stocks in their must-win match against the Dungowan Cowboys.
Unfortunately, Jarvis' return at the Dungowan Showground on Saturday ended calamitously.
Just minutes after he came off the bench, he was hit by a thunderous tackle and went down. There was nothing untoward, he was hit in the chest and fell backwards, but it only took seconds before he was screaming in pain and gesturing towards his ankle.
He had rolled it as he fell, and it appeared to have dislocated. It was later confirmed that he had actually broken his leg and will need surgery to realign the joint.
"You never want to see an injury like that," Bears coach Paul Boyce said.
"He's been such a great player for our club, and it's his first game back. He did it to help the club out, that's the sort of bloke he is. Unfortunately, it didn't end well for him."
The Bears managed to soldier on without Jarvis, and scraped their way to a 40-38 victory.
It was all the more impressive as North Tamworth's lineup has been decimated by injury in recent weeks.
They have lost the likes of captain Josh Schmiedel, forward Jake Vost, and fullback Lynken Dickson just to name a few.
So against a Dungowan outfit that has begun to find some momentum, Boyce knew his side would not have an easy time snapping the two-match losing skid on which they found themselves.
And, as he expected, Dungowan came out firing.
The Cowboys scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the game, before the Bears responded in kind to level the scores. They went back and forth for some time, but by the second half, Norths ran out to a 40-20 lead with 10 minutes remaining.
The hosts, however, never felt like they were out of the contest. Three late tries had them within two points with a minute to go.
It was then that Trent Taylor, who had starred for Dungowan on the day courtesy of a superb kicking display, tried to chip the ball to himself but overcooked it.
The cowbell rang to signal the end of a hugely competitive outing, and one which Boyce was thrilled to win.
"I think it's a pretty character-building win there," he said.
"We're down on troops, we've got a lot of injuries at the moment. We debuted a 17-year-old at fullback today, Oscar Turner, it was an amazing debut by him.
"With the injuries that we've got, I can't be any happier to get that win. And it keeps us in the four."
It did, however, come at a cost. Along with the injury to Jarvis, Tom Woolaston shattered his nose in the second tackle of the game, while Ethan Collins also came off late in the second half with what looked to be a calf complaint.
While the thought of potentially losing another two starting players is not ideal, Boyce had full faith in the club's depth of roster.
"I've said it all year that the club's got plenty of depth, and the club showed that today," he said.
"We've got the bye next week which is perfect timing for us. I'm not sure if it's going to get all our blokes back on the field, but it's coming at a good time. But I'm happy with the depth at the club, and we've got a 'next man up' motto which we showed today."
