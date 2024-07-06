Mega gallery: the crowd and carnage of Clash of the Titans boxing night

It was a real happening when the annual Clash of the Titans boxing event was staged at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.
A bumper crowd attended the event, billed as Country versus the Rest of the World, on Saturday night, July 6.
"It's gonna be a huge card - an international card. Huge crowd," said Darryl Martin, president of One2Boxing, the spectacular's organiser.
Martin predicted the crowd would hit at least 1200.
"Bigger than last year," he said of the inaugural Clash of the Titans in 2023. "We've tripled the seating this year with the tiered seating."
Country captain Malachi Towns was supported by loved ones including his partner, Loren Ryan, who said: "I'm excited and I'm nervous and I'm full of pride.
"I might cry. So if you don't hear me cheering, it's because I'm too emotional and too proud."
Towns had devoted himself to preparing for the event, training three times a day, six times a week.
"And all that dedication - no to unhealthy foods and stuff that you get tempted to eat, it's all gonna pay off tonight," he said.
"And I'm excited just to be here [to] showcase my skills in the ring tonight."
Tamworth's Amy Creighton was there to cheer on her grandson, Kobe Hunt. He was "amazing", she said.
"You'll be hearing about him," she added. "He's only been boxing a short time [but] he's just gonna go places."
