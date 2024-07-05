Out of tragedy, a warrior emerges: Naman finds his 'purpose and meaning'

The early years of life are a forge in which character is shaped.
And after a truncated childhood, Alex Naman is confident he can handle whatever is thrown at him - particularly when he pursues his dreams in the boxing ring.
"I never felt like I had much of a childhood, because I had to grow up so quickly," he said.
"But I think it's made me the person and the man I am today."
Even before the 23-year-old was born, his family needed to fight just to survive. Originally of Syrian heritage, Naman's parents were based in Iraq, but left for Greece due to the constant conflict.
Naman was born in Athens, but his parents decided to emigrate to Western Sydney when he was two.
Of his childhood in Wakeley, Naman recalls a tight-knit community surrounded by many other Middle Eastern families in the same area.
"I feel like that community really built me into the person I am," he said.
"It's a very quiet community, the people are great, everyone's genuine. It's a very family-based area as well, I knew my whole street."
But at the age of 10, Naman tasted tragedy for the first time when his father passed away.
"Losing a parent at a young age ... being the head of the family at 14, 15 is a big thing," he said.
"You still want to go out with friends and have fun, but I had two younger siblings at home and a single mum who's stressed out."
The responsibility placed on his shoulders hardened the young man.
So when his cousin, John Kaena, signed him up with Western Sydney Fight Club several years later, he found his calling in the strict training regimen and single-minded pursuit of a goal, all under the watchful guidance of coach Jason Soro.
"It gave my life purpose and meaning," Naman said.
"I was going to work, coming home, eating, going to training, coming home, and sleeping ... it gave me direction."
Having fallen in love during his first training session, Naman wasted no time.
He took up the sport in 2019. In May of 2024, after 16 amateur bouts (six of which were for titles), he turned professional.
And today, on July 6, 2024, he will step into the ring at TRECC for the third pro fight of his career.
"I was a very active amateur, and it's been the same in my pro career," Naman said.
"As soon as I finished the last fight [on June 6], I put my name down for this one. It was on a Thursday night, and on Friday I put my name down for this one and started training."
His opponent is Indonesia's Paulus Rasi. However, the person standing across from him matters little to Raman.
The young man will not disrespect his opponent, quite the contrary. He knows that every fighter who dons the eight-ounce gloves has the potential to hand him his first career loss.
But Raman went through remarkable hardship before he turned 20. It made him both fearless and relentless in the ring.
Hence his nickname: The Pitbull.
"Still being able to wake up every day and be grateful and praise God, pushed me to be unbreakable in the ring," Raman said.
"I've sparred tough people who have made me want to quit, but I just don't let myself ... I like to push that pressure, and when I do have someone hurt, I know how to close it out."
