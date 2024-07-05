Hissy Fits Cafe goes for 'relaxed' vibe with new hours, food, and cocktails

Hissy Fits Cafe is getting ready to keep the party going with new food, new cocktails, and new opening hours.
The popular CBD eatery has applied for a full restaurant license to extend its hours to 11:45pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights with an aim to make the change by August.
Cafe owner Adam McCann says the "casual late-night cafe" will feature American-style share plates including chicken wings, sliders, tacos, loaded fries, and more.
"It's always been the plan for us to open nights," Mr McCann said.
"I just want to offer somewhere people can hang out. For me it's the vibe. If I'm inviting mates to my house I'm looking for a hang rather than a full meal, but if that comes with red-hot food and some bangin' cocktails then that's just a win, right?"
Hissy Fits is on the hunt for new staff to support the new menu and longer hours, but for now Mr McCann says the "core team" is ready and excited to bring in the changes.
It'll be the second spot for nighttime light bites coming to on Peel Street this year as the Colombian-inspired Panela cafe is expanding into a fully-fledged tapas bar.
Pending approval from the state government, the cafe is aiming for a "soft" opening to try out its new vibe on Thursday, August 1.
But patrons will have to enjoy their drinks inside as the liquor license will not cover the cafe's outdoor seating on Peel Street.
The owner says that shouldn't be a problem with the launch of tantalising temptations such as a grapefruit gin french martini, classic margherita, and an espresso martini.
"I'm very fussy with my espresso martini. I've been refining it for a long time," Mr McCann said.
"For right now I'm just stoked to have the opportunity. This is something we've wanted to do for ages."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.