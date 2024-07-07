Narrabri solar farm proposal takes next step in development

A proposal for a solar farm at Narrabri has taken the next step, with a Statement of Environmental Effect issued on Friday.
The project, which is deemed a State Significant Development, is being proposed by ACE Power in partnership with Osaka Gas Energy Oceania (OGEO), and is slated for a site at 475 Logans Lane, approximately 4 kilometres from the township of Narrabri.
The site itself is about 315 hectares and is zoned as Primary Production. There are 30 residences within four kilometres of the proposed site.
The project will be made up of 210,000 solar panels and will connect into the national electricity network through an existing 132 kV TransGrid line, which runs through the site, as well as an on-site substation and a 100MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with up to eight-hours of storage duration.
The scoping report for the projects says it "aims to provide a meaningful contribution to NSW's transition to renewable energy".
"The increase in renewable energy generation, supported by appropriate storage and transmission infrastructure, will reduce Australia's reliance on fossil fuels for electricity generation and the consequent harmful effects of climate change," the report states.
Access to the site would be via Crown Land and easements.
A detailed environmental investigation and community engagement process is yet to be undertaken and a Development Footprint has not yet been refined "as key parameters such as flooding hazards, Aboriginal heritage, land and soil capability and noise impacts require further consideration before appropriate buffers and exclusions can be applied".
The report suggests the project would have wide-reaching socio economic benefits.
It would provide a diversification of land use, employment and economic stimulus, ongoing community benefits, and put downwards pressure on electricity prices.
"Solar is another valuable natural resource and a way of diversifying regional economies," the report states.
"Solar farms can be developed to have a minor and largely reversable impact on the agricultural capacity of the sites they occupy, while providing an additional income stream to associated landholders."
It is estimated the project would create 100 jobs during construction and approximately three jobs during operation.
While it is suggested that towns in the surrounding area would also be able to cash in, providing accommodation, food, fuel and trade equipment for the workers.
A Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA) developed in negotiation with Narrabri Shire Council could include a Community Benefit Scheme and investment to address specific local issues.
The scoping report says the project will have the ability to produce approximately 304,000MWh of renewable energy per year, enough to power 35,000 "typical Australian homes".
The applicant is also exploring options that would allow for sheep grazing throughout the Development Footprint.
"This has been used in other solar farm projects across the state as a solution for ground cover management," the report states.
It is early days for community consultation but concerns have been raised with regard to visual impact, noise impact, negative property value impacts, and impacts to property liability insurance, as well as concern over the location of the proposal on the Namoi River floodplain, and accommodation and housing shortages in the Narrabri region.
There are already two approved solar farms in the Narrabri Local Government Area (LGA): ENGIE Australia's 120MW Silverleaf Solar Farm and the 60MW Narrabri South Solar Farm by Canadian Solar (Australia) Pty Ltd.
If the project is approved, construction is estimated to take 12 to18 months and commissioning would take a further 3 to 4 months.
It's estimated it will cost between $350 and $400 million and it is anticipated the project would operate for about 30-40 years.
The next step is preparation of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.