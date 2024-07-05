Three men charged following an assault outside a Gunnedah supermarket

Three men have been charged following an investigation into an assault in the Gunnedah central business area.
On Wednesday, July 3, four men approached a 20-year-old man exiting a supermarket on Little Conadilly Street, Gunnedah, just before 5pm.
Police were told the four men followed the man to his car where they allegedly assaulted him before producing a large hunting knife.
The man's brother was waiting in the car and attempted to intervene; he was knocked to the ground and kicked multiple times.
The group left a short time later, and the two men attended Tamworth Police Station to make a report.
Following inquiries, about 11.45am on Thursday, July 4, police arrested two men - aged 18 and 23 - on Conadilly Street, Gunnedah.
The two men were taken to Gunnedah Police Station and each charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of other(s) and breach of bail.
They were refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Friday, July 5.
On Thursday, July 4, following further inquiries, a 19-year-old man attended Gunnedah Police Station at about 12.35pm, where he was arrested.
The 19-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of other(s); common assault; and armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The man was given conditional bail to appear at Gunnedah Local Court on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.
Police will allege in court the men were not known to each other.
Inquiries are continuing.
