'Frightening': Nic relives nightmare Central Coast surfing incident

It's the Leader's senior sports reporter Mark Bode here with this week's footy newsletter.
As usual, we have plated for you a host of absorbing local and national football stories.
They include a gripping yarn on Dungowan Cowboys No. 9 Nic Syron, who relived a nightmare surfing incident on the Central Coast.
Meanwhile, Zac Lowe has reported on former Kootingal-Moonbi coach Geoff Sharpe's devastation at being handed a two-year suspension for three offences, including racial intolerance.
We also have excellent personality pieces on Boggabri Roo Ashlyn Summers and Moree Boar Tileah McGrady.
In soccer land, Mark Bode has a ripping profile on North Companions veteran Tammy McIlveen. While in rugby land, Samantha Newsam has a great profile on Tamworth Magpie Tegan Barnaby.
On the national stage, ACM columnist Greg Pichard has run his keen eye over the Broncos' faltering season.
Enjoy!
