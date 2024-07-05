Police release images of men they want to speak to about car fires

Police have released CCTV images of two men they believe may be able to assist with inquiries into deliberately lit car fires earlier this year.
About 1.30am on Monday, May 27, emergency services were called to a business on Marius Street, Tamworth, following reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished several car fires. Four vehicles were damaged by fire and petrol.
Following inquiries, officers attached to the Oxley Police District have released CCTV images of two men they believe can assist with inquiries.
The first man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, aged in his 40s. He was wearing blue jeans, black jacket and beanie with white shoes with a brown and grey beard.
The second man was wearing a light coloured jacket and trackpants.
Police have also released an image of a red hatchback seen in the area at the time.
Anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
