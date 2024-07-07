Man sentenced after $80,000 in cash found during vehicle stop

To what's making news this Monday ...
Emma Downey has details about a 33-year-old man who will serve his 18 month prison sentence for drug related charges, in the community, after a judge ruled he was "more of a courier".
The public has spoken about what they would like to see in a redevelopment palliative care unit at Tamworth hospital. So what are the priorities for patients and carers?
It's been go, go, go for Tamworth council of late, with councillors set to meet again on Tuesday night. Jonathan Hawes took a dive into the council papers to see what's on the agenda and came up with an interesting call around the old cinema.
A pat on the back for a nurse-led project that has helped more than 1100 Ezidi and Karen refugees settle in Armidale and Tamworth and has been recognised with a state award. Lydia Roberts has that story.

Fiona Ferguson, editor
