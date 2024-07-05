Who has already put up their hand to run for council?

Here's what's making news...
With council elections looming large in September, candidates are coming out of the woodwork. And there's some familiar faces putting up their hand this time around. Jonathan Hawes has those details.
A fixture on the Tamworth cafe scene is looking to spread their wings into dinner service three nights a week. Find out what the plan is for that one.
The 'Be a Cop in Your Hometown' Expo saw hundreds of hopefuls through the door on Friday. Watch the video.
You won't find anyone more passionate about poultry than 88-year-old Peter Smith. His 70 year association coming with a particular perk, as Emma Downey found out.
In local sport,
Feel like testing your knowledge before breakfast? Check out our puzzles, Sudoku and Ultimate trivia.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
