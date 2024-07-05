Pair charged after woman allegedly threatened with firearm

A man and woman will face court after police seized firearms and drugs following a domestic violence incident in Tamworth.
About 12.55pm yesterday, Thursday, July 4, police were called to a motel on Goonoo Goonoo Road, following reports a woman had been threated by a man with a firearm.
The officers were told a man staying at the motel had approached a 31-year-old woman, who was known to him, in a van parked outside his room, before producing a firearm and making threats.
The woman notified the manager of the motel and fled the location.
Shortly after, police entered a room at the motel and arrested a 36-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, who were taken to Tamworth Police Station.
During a search of the room, officers will allege they located and seized four firearms, ammunition, an electronic stun device, cocaine, MDMA, heroin, and cannabis leaf.
The man was charged with; Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic); Carry firearm manner likely injure person/property; Possess 1 unregistered unauthorised firearm in public place; Supply prohibited drug small and indictable quantity; Supply prohibited drug indictable and commercial quantity; Possess prohibited drug; Possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit; Possess unauthorised pistol; Possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority; Possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority (x2); Possess unauthorised prohibited firearm; Possess unauthorised firearm, and Breach of bail.
The woman was charged with possess unauthorised pistol; possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority; possess unauthorised prohibited firearm; possess unauthorised firearm; possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority; and not keep firearm safely-prohibited firearm.
They were both refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Friday, July 5.
