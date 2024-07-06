The Northern Daily Leader
From Rag Doll to Main Coon, who will be 'Supreme Cat in Show'

July 6 2024 - 6:00pm
This Cat Show features some of the top pedigree cats in the state. Picture by Shutterstock
The Tamworth & District Cat Club is prowling into Carinya Christian School 25 Boronia Drive, Tamworth on Saturday, July 27 with their yearly dedicated, spectacular Cat Show.

