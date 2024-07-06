From Rag Doll to Main Coon, who will be 'Supreme Cat in Show'

The Tamworth & District Cat Club is prowling into Carinya Christian School 25 Boronia Drive, Tamworth on Saturday, July 27 with their yearly dedicated, spectacular Cat Show.
This is a wonderful day out where you can see many of the state's top pedigree breeds of cats including Exotic Persians, large Main Coons, golden-eyed Burmese, floppy Rag Dolls, tiny baby kittens, along with slinky Siamese and the elegant Oriental.
Local Breeders will be available to speak to visitors during the day about the breeds of cat that will be on display. Formal judging is held in the morning and visitors can watch each of these breeds judged.
This Cat Show features some of the top pedigree cats in the state and these will compete for the top five placement awards including the overall coveted award: Supreme Cat in Show.
This is an excellent opportunity to meet with the exhibitors and breeders, ask questions and learn about different breeds of cats.
The cost is just: $2 for an adult or $5 for a family.
Food and drink is available all day. Tamworth Cat is renowned for being a friendly and fun day out.
For information and details contact: Rosemary email: rogers1949@bigpond.com or phone: 02 6760 3639
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.