Then and Now | A celebration of enduring success of Tamworth's businesses

Tamworth has a rich history and a vibrant business community, and it's home to many businesses that have stood the test of time. Then & Now is a reflection of their history.
Inside, you can read about businesses with remarkable resilience and longevity. These enterprises have weathered wars, economic downturns, technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and the Covid pandemic.
Some of the businesses grew from humble beginnings. One started from a garage, while another was armed with just two fold-up chairs, a telephone, and a great idea. Their inspirational stories demonstrate a remarkable entrepreneurial spirit.
A common thread throughout Then & Now is businesses with a strong sense of family and community and a commitment to customer service.
Did you know that Tamworth is home to one of if not the oldest, family-owned and operated legal practices in Australia? Last year, R.J. O'Halloran & Co. celebrated 120 years of continuous legal practice. Their story spans four generations, and you can read it Then & Now.
Tamworth is also home to Austam Homes. Since 1980, they have built and delivered nearly 3000 homes to remote and rural areas across NSW.
Times have certainly changed in Tamworth. Back when Penrose Meats kicked off 40 years ago, there were more than 30 butchers in Tamworth; these days, there are only four. Sausages were either thick or thin, and that was about it.
We hope these stories inspire future generations to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our town.
