'Frightening': Nic relives nightmare Central Coast surfing incident

It was the underwater horror experience that still haunts Nic Syron.
Before being trapped under a wave while surfing at Soldiers Beach on the Central Coast some 18 years ago, Syron was not claustrophobic.
Now, the 37-year-old said "being trapped" was his greatest fear, adding: "Claustrophobic: I'm not a fan of that."
The surf that day was more "sucky" than big, the Tamworth truck driver said.
"She was a bit of a frightening situation," he said of his watery tumble-dryer episode.
"To me it felt like five minutes, but it could of been only 30 seconds. But being trapped was not fun."
Still, it did not stop the married father of three from continuing to surf.
But these days, Syron prefers to fish on the beach instead of riding the waves when he returns to the Central Coast and the embrace of family and the memories of his youth.
"I love the ocean, definitely," he said.
Syron and his wife, Carly, relocated their family to Tamworth from the idyllic Central Coast suburb of Blue Haven.
In 2022, the Dungowan Cowboys hooker told the Leader that his family enjoyed coming to Tamworth to visit family (his nephew is Mackay Cutter Kobe Bone).
"And one day on the way home, I said to my wife: 'I wouldn't mind moving up here'. And she goes: 'Let's try it. What's the worst thing that can happen?'"
Six year later, the Syrons are still going strong in their adoptive home.
"My oldest boy, Jaxo [Jaxon], he's playing NIAS soccer now, so it's awesome to go watch him," Syron said
"And my middle boy, Naite, he's playing footy now and he's reffing [sic]. So that's pretty cool to see him do that.
"And my little girl [Airlee], she does a dancing troupe and eisteddfods and all that. It's pretty cool to see them achieve stuff that they like to do."
What was not cool was the tackle that left Syron with a badly broken leg last year.
I remember saying to my wife: 'I think that might be me for footy'.
It occurred mid-season when he was playing reserve grade for the Cowboys. And it left his right foot "facing about four o'clock" and his shin "badly dislocated and broken", he said.
"I remember saying to my wife: 'I think that might be me for footy'. And then she turned around and she said: 'No, you're too stubborn to give up like that. I know you'll come back.'"
Ten months later, Syron was playing again. And on Saturday, July 6, he will wear the No. 9 when sixth-placed Dungowan host fifth-placed North Tamworth in a first-grade clash.
Now in his third season as a Cowboy, Syron has finally cemented a top-grade spot.
"I don't see myself retiring very soon, that's for sure."
