The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why farming families must overcome fear of 'the dreaded daughter-in-law'

July 6 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A study conducted by the University of New England has unsparingly laid out the uncomfortable paradox experienced by women who marry into intergenerational family farm. File picture.
A study conducted by the University of New England has unsparingly laid out the uncomfortable paradox experienced by women who marry into intergenerational family farm. File picture.

The research findings were blunt - "the most dangerous animal on the farm" was the daughter-in-law, or so researchers found.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.