'Part of our DNA': the volunteers risking their lives for livestock

Animals are "part of the SES's DNA".
More than 66,000 animals were rescued from floodwaters across the state in 2022 alone.
But NSW is one of only two states - alongside South Australia - to have saving the lives of animals figure as an explicit part of the emergency response, set out in legislation.
"Those words mean that animals matter in NSW," said Hawkesbury SES unit rescue operator David King.
Mr King was one of more than 100 people from around the world to descend on Glasgow, Scotland last month for the British Animal Rescue and Trauma Care Association's 2024 conference.
The long-serving SES member was also invited to present at the conference, where the best in the business shared experience and traded expertise in managing animal rescue incidents.
"It was very sobering," Mr King said. "Some of these people are professors from universities, senior veterinary people, deans of universities, as well as rescue operators, all sharing their passion for animal incidents.
"And proudly, NSW is way up there. We are right along, shoulder to shoulder with the world's best."
Mr King has volunteered with the SES since he was a teenager, adding up to 47 years - and 39 of those with the organisation's animal rescue arm, where he has participated in hundreds of incidents involving horses and cattle.
While volunteers in country Australia tend to take naturally to animal rescue, there are "big-hearted" members from larger towns and metropolitan units throwing their hat in the ring as well.
"I've been absolutely out there training units in how to actually put halters on horses and lead them to safety, how to herd sheep and cattle - things that the average country person takes for granted," Mr King said.
The human-animal bond is key to the emergency ethos, but it's often also a source of potential jeopardy.
Landowners with money, emotion and time invested in their livestock are reluctant to leave them behind - but, according to Mr King, it's a headache which needs to be nipped in the bud.
"We're trying to get that message out that if you own an animal, you're responsible for the animal, and therefore, have plans which involve your animal," Mr King said.
"If you've got cattle down on the floodplain, what are you going to do if you're told to evacuate?"
There were many lessons discussed in Glasgow, but the conference has also left Mr King with ideas which he believes teams at home could take on board.
Emergency responders have a responsibility for the "primacy of human life" and crews are often shorthanded in a major disaster, meaning animals are last on the list for saving.
But the concept of "community animal response teams", comprised of local vets, animal owners and horse floats who step in when emergency services are overwhelmed, is something the SES could consider adding to its arsenal.
"We had a vet from Napa Valley, which is outside of San Francisco, a big wine-growing area, but absolutely smashed by fires," Mr King said.
"She just gave some amazing stories and accounts of how her team - working with the emergency services, not against them - were able to help the community."
Mr King said there were similar stories of "spontaneous volunteers" at home, such as the "tinny army" in the Lismore floods, but the next step was figuring out how to engage people who were passionate about animal welfare with the state's emergency response.
Above all, however, the SES is looking for anybody who's willing to learn the ropes and lend a helping hand.
"It changes your life," Mr King said.
"We don't do it for money. We are not a paid organisation. We are volunteers.
"I just look at it as mates helping mates, community helping community. And there's no better feeling than when someone looks you in the eye and says thank you."
