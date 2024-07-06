Healthcare service for region's refugees recognised by NSW Governor

A NURSE-LED project that has helped more than 1100 Ezidi and Karen refugees settle in Armidale and Tamworth has been recognised with a state award.
The Armidale refugee health team was named best project in this year's NSW Humanitarian Awards.
Organised by the Refugee Council of Australia and the NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors, the annual awards were presented at Government House by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley.
The Armidale team were one of nine winners, recognised for making "exceptional contributions to the lives of refugees and asylum seekers in NSW".
Begun by multicultural and refugee health service manager Ashley Young in February 2018, the team includes social workers, speech therapists physiotherapists, occupational therapists and is based at Armidale Hospital.
While most of the refugees seeking help are Ezidis, nurse and team member Gretel Knight said a small number of Karen refugees from Myanmar travel from Tamworth to access the service.
"We're probably the envy of a lot of places because as a team, of allied health professionals, we all work together so well," Ms Knight said.
The team swings into action once notified of any new refugees arriving in Armidale and Tamworth.
"We have initial contact within the first two weeks of a family's arrival, carrying out an initial health assessment, assessing each of the family members and their health needs," Ms Knight said.
"Ezidi refugees mostly arrive on special humanitarian visas, they have come from a background of extreme trauma, having been through the genocide in 2014, and many have chronic healthcare conditions."
Initially, the refugees are given screening pathology, catch-up immunisations and they are then linked in with other services.
"We help the refugees overcome the many barriers they encounter, including with accessing care, language barriers and just understanding how healthcare work.
"Our task is to address all needs of patients and remove some of those barriers."
Mr Young started the team in response to Armidale being chosen as a regional resettlement site for Ezidis; the first such regional refugee resettlement site in more than 15 years.
"We are incredibly proud of the Hunter New England Health Armidale refugee health team for winning the best project category," Mr Young said.
"Their tireless efforts are key to building a thriving new community in Armidale, and a powerful testament to the strength that comes from collaboration."
Governor Beazley said, "The wonderful individuals and organisations recognised by these awards exemplify the best of who we are as a community; compassionate, inclusive and giving unwavering support for refugees who settle in NSW."
The service for the treatment and rehabilitation of torture and trauma survivors was started more than 35 years ago.
It provides services to help people recover from torture and refugee trauma and rebuild their lives in Australia.
The Refugee Council of Australia is the national umbrella body for refugees, people seeking asylum, organisations and individuals who support them. Established in 1981, the council has been at the forefront of promoting a fair and compassionate approach to refugee issues.
