Business takes its buzz from corner shop to online

A business built on thousands of years of cultural identity is heading for the future at a great rate of knots. Indigico Creative will move their business from the corner of Brisbane and Dowe streets, online. Jonathan Hawes discovered why.
Have you ever thought of joining the police force, but didn't like the idea of moving away from your hometown. Well a new NSW Police recruitment campaign could be the solution. Emma Downey has all the details.
Tamworth Regional Council's upcoming BBQ Festival has been given a helping hand to 'sizzle' for our local economy, by way of a $20,000 grant from Destination NSW.
In local sport, Zac Lowe has all the details a local coach was suspended for two years by NSW Rugby League.
And if you have no plans for the weekend, check out what's happening around our region in the what's on.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
