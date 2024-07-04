From a Somerton farm to the US and then back home again: Tammy's great ride

Tammy McIlveen has had a successful career and marriage, worked in the US and raised two children.
By all measurements, the former pharmaceutical researcher has had a wonderful life.
And while soaked in kind sunlight on a splendid winter's afternoon at Bicentennial Park, the 52-year-old served as the guide to some of the highlights of her life.
But it was McIlveen's long involvement in women's soccer in Tamworth, specifically at her beloved North Companions, that she was most keen to highlight.
She has played every year after debuting at the club as a member of their inaugural women's side in 2013, and is currently a defender in their Premier League outfit.
She regards herself as a mentor to young players, and a kind of adhesive keeping them glued to the club and the sport.
"I love to see the young ones come through," she told the Leader.
"There's nothing that makes me happier than seeing a brand new 14 or 15-year-old come to play in the women's [competition] and then go off to uni ... it's just brilliant."
McIlveen, who grew up on a Somerton cattle farm that her family worked on, went to uni after leaving Peel High.
It was while completing a bachelor of science degree at the University of New England that she met her husband.
After obtaining her degree, she worked as a pharmaceutical researcher in Newcastle before having a year-long stint in the same field at the University of California.
"It was excellent," she said of her US experience.
Upon arriving back in Australia, McIlveen worked as a pharmaceutical rep in Newcastle before returning home in 2003.
"I came back to Tamworth because we started a family," McIlveen - the manager of the Northern NSW under-23 State Cup netball team - said, adding: "I'd like to think so," when told she had a rich life.
If she recovers from an injury in time, the veteran player will line up for Northies against QFC Valkyries at Riverside on Saturday, July 6.
Long may she continue to do so.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.