Gallery kickstarts celebrations for NAIDOC Week

Jessica Czepil (left) is an advocate for the safety of Aboriginal women and children, she is always eager to get involved in supporting community events and advocating for her community. Her goal is to inspire and build strength in other Aboriginal women and girls. Odee Welsh (right) is a language educator working in and around Tamworth. Odee is walking the path laid out by his father, elders and ancestors to continue to preserve our languages. Going back generations and many decades, his family have had a strong connection to our language and culture. Pictures by Danny Dalton: TAHDAH studios