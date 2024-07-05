Gallery kickstarts celebrations for NAIDOC Week

This week at the Gallery we begin to celebrate NAIDOC week.
A new exhibition, Dhurranmay-Gal Dhirrabuu pays tribute to the Outstanding Leaders from our First Nations Community. Photographers Danny Dalton, Tess Reading and Josh Turner are well known First Nations photographers in the Tamworth region with a passion for capturing special moments and highlighting the positive qualities of individuals, families, and community.
The Outstanding Leaders were nominated by members of the community, to acknowledge their commitment and ongoing contribution to Tamworth and the Kamilaroi/Gomeroi Nation.
"Our Outstanding Leaders have a deep understanding of community issues, have in their own ways brought community members together, broadened networks to draw on for input and support, and raised the next generations with love and commitment.
"We acknowledge our Elders, our youth, our artists, our teachers, our knowledge sharers, and our carers.
"We honour their contribution; we recognise their efforts and give thanks for their achievements and their strong spirit," said Danny Dalton.
The 2024 National NAIDOC Week theme is 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud & Proud'.
The theme honours the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations culture with fire a symbol of connection to Country, to each other, and to the rich tapestry of traditions that define Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
NAIDOC Week, which first began in 1975, provides an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.
There is a full calendar NAIDOC activities running from Sunday 7 July to Wednesday 17 July.
See tamworth.nsw.gov.au/aboriginalcommunity for more details.
We also have a number of First Nations workshop presenters as part of the school holiday programs at the Gallery including Kayleb Waters and Jodie Herden.
To see the full list of school holiday programs, visit the gallery website www.tamworthregionalgallery.com.au
The Outstanding Leaders exhibition opening will happen at 6pm on Friday 5 July at the Gallery followed by an opportunity to see these artworks in large scale format on the Fitzroy Street projections.
