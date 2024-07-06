The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

NSW Chief Magistrate, Koori youth court founder Peter Johnstone retires

LR
By Lydia Roberts
July 6 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CYCLING to school from his family home in Taylor Street, Armidale, Peter Johnstone could not have imagined the road that led to a successful legal career spanning more than 50 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.