Solutions, not stumbling blocks to housing crisis, please

The most fundamental aspiration of every Australian is to own their own home, with their own backyard next to their own porch where they can spend the afternoon watching the world go by.
It is the great Australian dream - a belief that home ownership is the key to a better life, an expression of success.
Despite that dream quickly falling out of reach for young people living in the cities, we are fortunate that in regional New South Wales we still have access to housing that is more affordable and within the reach of those who put their nose to the grindstone and save.
The Tamworth electorate is an idyllic location for young families, and that is our great strength. It is cheaper to live here than in Sydney, or Newcastle, or Wollongong.
But we are not immune to the same pressures felt in our State's cities. We have seen house prices increase sharply, particularly over the past few years, and first home buyers are feeling the pinch.
To ease the pressure, we need to build more homes, particularly affordable homes, to ensure that we have the stock to meet demand.
We need more stock in Tamworth and our surrounding villages, just like we need more stock across the State.
That is why it is so alarming to see recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics suggesting that housing approvals have now dropped to a 10-year low across New South Wales.
Families in the Tamworth region are baulking at the idea of building a new home because the costs are not adding up. Government red tape is getting in the way far too often. Let us look at an example. Recently, there was an absurd situation where Planning had labelled the Tamworth region an 'alpine zone'. Someone from Timbuktu looking at a map could tell that it is not an alpine zone.
You do not see many ski fields or chairlifts in Tamworth. It may seem like a harmless bureaucratic error, but that mistake meant that people were being required to build new homes for an alpine climate.
That increased the cost of their build, and many had to back out of the process.
Luckily, we were able to get the situation resolved. I met with the Minister for Planning, and he understood the situation and gave it fast attention. We were able to work together to fix the problem making it easier for mums, dads, and investors to build homes in Tamworth.
The former Coalition Government also worked with Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council, Tamworth Regional Council and Landcom to open up Crown lands in our rea for more housing.
That memorandum of understanding is in effect, and I look forward to those houses being built to increase our stock.
But there is much more to do. The Government needs to be innovative in its solutions to the housing shortage.
Allocating funds alone will not solve the issue. We need solutions. We need to cut red tape, and I'll continue to work with the government to improve housing supply in the Tamworth electorate.
