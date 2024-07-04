Sheriffs walk off the job over poor pay and staffing level crisis

Sheriffs walked off the job at Tamworth Court House for two hours on Thursday, July 4, to protest poor pay levels and a staffing crisis.
The action took place between 8.30am and 10.30am and delayed court operations.
Public Service Association (PSA) organiser Stephen Mears said Sheriffs had been trying to negotiate a pay increase for the past two years, however, the government was "dragging the chain".
"We hope the Premier Mr Minns and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey are watching today's action," Mr Mears said.
"[The government] knows these guys are significantly underpaid but won't come to the table and negotiate any increase in salary, and it's been like that for well over two years."
Mr Mears said there had been a review of Sheriffs' pay in 2023, which resulted in senior Sheriff staff receiving a "significant pay rise".
"That left these guys behind, and the report was never released as it was classified as 'cabinet in confidence'."
Mr Mears said this morning's meetings voted to ask for the release of the cabinet document for viewing to see what level of pay increase was indicated for Sheriffs, which would give them a starting point for future bargaining.
He said Sheriffs had had enough.
"Sheriffs are highly trained in what was risky and stressful work - these guys come to work everyday at risk of serious harm," he said.
"They work in ballistic vests, carry handcuffs, batons, and capsicum spray and stand at the front door of the court house ready to stop anyone trying to injure court house staff, the magistrates, prosecutors, or the general public.
"Sheriffs ensure the court house is a safety work space."
Mr Mears said if Sheriffs walked away from their daily jobs, the courts would have to close as magistrates would not sit if there was a risk of violence or disruption in the court.
"That would mean the front doors shut and a delay to court lists, and anyone waiting on a court matter will wait even longer," he said.
Aside from working at the court house, Mr Mears said Sheriffs also enforced court orders which meant entering people's properties to serve writs and warrants.
Mr Mears said there were "about a dozen" Sheriffs based in Tamworth, who were also required to work away in court houses across the region.
This also increased the stress on local staffing levels.
Mr Mears said the low salary level - with an entry level salary starting at about $56,000 - was hindering not only staff retention levels but also recruiting.
"To take nothing away from administrative roles, but Sheriffs could earn more working at an admin role at the court house, instead of standing and putting their lives at risk at the front line of the court system," he said.
There are more than 300 Sheriffs across NSW attached to more than 170 courthouses, however, Thursday's action only impacted 44 courthouses.
Across the New England North West, courthouses were affected at Scone, Murrurundi, Quirindi, Gunnedah, Narrabri, Wee Waa, Manilla, Moree, Mungindi, Boggabilla, Warialda, Inverell, Glen Innes, Armidale and Walcha.
Similar action also took place at Coffs Harbour Court House, affecting court houses at Grafton, Maclean, Bellingen, and Macksville.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.