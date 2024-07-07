Calm, welcoming environment top priority for new Tamworth palliative care unit

A welcoming, calm, and quiet environment have emerged as being priorities for a redeveloped palliative care unit at Tamworth hospital.
Nioka Palliative Care Unit celebrated 30 years in 2021, and in 2023, it was revealed the unit would undergo a major redevelopment as part of a $93 million funding announcement, following an extensive community campaign.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park told the Leader palliative care in regional and remote Australia is critically important, because the distances are so large, "and the ability for people to be cared for in their final stage of life close to home really matters".
"We're spending significant amounts of money in this budget and budgets going forward - six per cent this year and eight per cent next year - in terms of what we're spending on palliative care," he said.
"Often living in large metropolitan cities we take palliative care a bit for granted, it's something that is very unique in regional areas.
"It's one of the reasons we're trying to enter partnerships with organisations ... and have them involved. We want to make sure palliative care meets the needs of regional and remote communities."
From May 24 to June 14, 2024, nearly 100 community members took part in an online survey to inform the unit's design and "improve patient and carer experiences".
The majority of respondents [71 per cent] who provided feedback said they'd had first-hand experience as a palliative patient, carer, or family member of a patient.
A welcoming entry, and calm, quiet environment in the ward were considered to be the most important design considerations by respondents, as well as having a balance between privacy and access to common areas.
Bedrooms with a "homelike, non-clinical feel" were also a priority design feature, while respondents are also keen to ensure the unit is a "comfortable environment for family and visitors".
"We thank the community for providing valuable feedback and look forward to sharing more information as the planning and design progresses," a spokesperson for Health Infrastructure told the Leader.
Tamworth hospital is one of five hospitals across the state that will benefit from an expansion of palliative care services as part of the World Class End of Life Care Program.
Progress on new and upgraded Palliative Care Units at Nepean, Westmead, Wyong and Orange is also underway.
Construction of the expanded Palliative Care Unit at Tamworth hospital will start following the completion of the design and planning process.
