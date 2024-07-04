Nice little handout to help regional events 'sizzle'

Organisers of Tamworth's upcoming Barbeque Festival say visitors can look forward to an "awesomely good time".
And they have been given a welcome boost with $20,000 in funding from Destination NSW to help put on the event, over the last weekend in September.
Sixty-six events from across NSW have been awarded a share in $1.3 million to "bring fun, colour and a big economic boost to the towns that host them".
Along with the Barbeque Festival, the New England Garden Festival and the Walcha Motorcycle Rally have received a helping hand in our region.
Coordinator of events and operations for Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) Michaela Stevens, said they are excited for the upcoming event and what it will mean for Tamworth and surrounds.
"So, it's helping with the costs of some infrastructure, things like generators, lighting towers and so on, just to kick that event along. So we're getting ready for September," she said.
The event, which will feature an ABA endorsed barbeque competition, is being held in tandem with the National Thunder Motorcycle Rally, held in Tamworth for the first time in 2022.
Lovers of live music will also be able to get their fill, according to TRC events officer, Melanie Jenkins.
"The music starts as soon as the gates open on Friday afternoon," she said.
"Jane Denham, Buddy Knox's blues band, Savage Groove, Crazy Train and then some local acts, One Job who are a young band of brothers, Matt Barratt, and Chloe & James are joining the lineup."
"We love supporting our local musicians and just a great opportunity to give them a stage. We've got two stages during the festival ... and it's just a great opportunity for our local musicians to give them air time."
Tickets on sale now through tamworthbarbequefestival.com.au
The first Tamworth Barbeque Festival is set to sizzle across the last weekend of September, at the Riverside Sporting Complex on Carter Street.
The New England Garden Festival will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at the Armidale Racecourse.
And the Walcha Motorcycle Rally is planned for two big days over November 15 and 16, 2024.
