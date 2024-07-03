Sheriffs walk off the job, for better pay and more staff

What's making news today ..
Our court's Sheriffs will walk off the job this morning over "a staffing crisis and poor pay". The action will affect courthouses in Scone, Murrurundi, Quirindi, Gunnedah, Narrabri, Wee Waa, Manilla, Moree, Mungindi, Boggabilla, Warialda, Inverell, Glen Innes, Armidale and Walcha. Emma Downey will have the details a little later.
The New England REZ Transmission project has been declared Critical State Significant Infrastructure. Jonathan Hawes finds out what that means for the project and for local residents.
With challenging times for live music and festivals, what makes Tamworth's Country Music Festival stand out from the crowd. Jonathan Hawes chatted with organisers, who will pass on some of that knowledge to a special inquiry on Friday.
And in local sport, Mark Bode chats with Tileah McGrady, who talks about her challenges on and off the field.
Happy reading and have a great day,
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.