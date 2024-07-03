Cometh the hour: Newman makes most of opportunity he has long craved

When Dereik Newman zoomed up on the outside of his Boars teammate Mark Pegus, after the latter had sliced through the Cowboys' defence at Boughton Oval last month, he did something that has become a common sight this season.
In posting his ninth try of 2024 as the table-topping Boars remained undefeated, Newman added another memorable moment to what has been for him a dreamy first full season of top-grade footy.
In a big win over North Tamworth the following round on June 29, the 18-year-old winger posted two more tries to boost his season tally to 11. Only his teammate, fellow winger Jake Tighe, has scored more (14).
"I feel at home, feel comfortable with all the boys," said Newman, who last year played for the Boars' under-18 side but was also given a taste of first grade.
"It feels good," he said of this season, "especially bringing in all these wins and [being part of] the side that we've got."
Chasing their first Group 4 premiership since 2002 after returning to the competition in 2021, last year's beaten grand finalists travel to seventh-placed Gunnedah on Sunday, July 7.
Newman will again line up on the wing as he and his Boars look to keep the good times rolling seven rounds out from the finals.
The young flyer, who grew up playing footy in Moree, has long craved to be in this position. But he knows that he is very much a work in progress.
"Keep playing good footy and keep getting better," he said of his longer-term goals.
Asked to list his greatest assets, Newman focused on football and chose speed and toughness.
And when asked to described himself in three words, he could only think of two: funny and respectful.
"It's always been part of me growing up, showing respect for everyone," he said.
Currently unemployed, Newman is unsure what the future holds for him career wise. However, he knows that he is surrounded by people who love and support him.
"I have a lot of family and friends here," he said of his hometown.
Like Newman, Boars captain-coach Mick Watton was once a young man finding his way in first grade.
He gave the flyer his chance this season, and said he was a "young kid having a go"; who had "taken his opportunities" and ran with them.
Veteran Boars prop Daniel Jobson has seen plenty of emerging speed merchants. As such, he has plenty of confidence in Newman.
"When he plays, you're not gonna have any worries about him doing his job," he said.
