Barnaby Joyce humbled to serve New England with so much more to do Advertising Feature

Barnaby Joyce has had the great honour of being the member for New England for over 11 years. Picture supplied

On the October 29, 2004 there was a finalised determination of the senate positions won in the federal election for Queensland.

It had been an incredibly close race between the Queensland Nationals, who had lost the seat six years before under Senator Bill O'Chee, and One Nation who currently held the seat with Senator Len Harris.

As contenders were knocked out their votes were allocated to their nominated preference. I was bumping around the bottom but just getting enough to stay in the race. To cut a long story short we won the senate seat back, just!

The Liberal Party had campaigned against me during the election but now with the prospect of holding a majority in both houses they were flying people up to meet me and be my new "bestie".

I did remember however, their campaign and crossed the floor 28 times against my own government.

That got me quite a name for myself and set me up to hold an independent streak for the rest of my political career which many called ill disciplined but that is life.

Queensland had been so good to me. I had come as an outsider from the New England and living in Charleville then St George I was not in the centre of politics.

However the Queensland Nationals preselected me and then Queenslanders elected me, and in the next election 11,000 people voted below the line to put me first.

I was so humbled by that. They didn't have to.

In 2013 Richard Torbay pulled out of standing for the New England leaving the NSW Nationals without a candidate at the last moment in the election. The incumbent Tony Windsor had a 22% margin. I resigned as Leader of The Nationals in the Senate and as Senator for Queensland, moved back to The New England, rented a house and got ready for the political fight of my life.

The campaign was a myriad of micro campaigns, as every town, every village, is its own kingdom. We clawed up in the polling from a pitiful 36% to 50:50 then a poll came out that had us 51:49. It was not long after this that Mr Windsor retired from the election.

I have now had the great honour of being the member for New England for over 11 years.

It is interesting to know this political history but what is more important is what we have achieved together.

From the sealing of the third road across Australia to the Inland Rail from the Regional Investment Corporation, a rural bank, to a cancer hospital in Orange. From stopping the amalgamation of Walcha Council to the expansion of Chaffey Dam for the City of Tamworth.

From the Birdsville Amendment in trades practices law to help small business against monopolies and duopolies to increasing markets for beef, sheep, fruit, wine, even donkey and camel meat bringing a massive increase in income back to regional Australia.

I remember people scoffing when we said we would take the price of cattle through $3/kg in the sale yards. We took it way past that to more than double that at times.

From Charleston Dam in the gulf country to the upgrade of Quilpolly Dam at Werris Creek, and upgrades of the New England Highway to Medical Centres. I have been so blessed to have your support in so many ways over near twenty years.