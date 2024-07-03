Police want to speak to man, who might be able to help with investigation into ATM thefts

Police have released a CCTV image in an appeal for public assistance following multiple ATM thefts.
Last month officers attached to Oxley Police District established Strike Force Pell to investigate the multiple break and enter related offences in the region.
About 9.15am on Sunday, June 23, police were called to a hotel on New England Highway, Willow Tree, following reports of a break and enter.
Police were told that about 3.50am that morning, two unknown men entered the premises and stole an ATM before fleeing the scene in a black dual-cab utility which had been parked outside.
Following initial inquiries, about 1.30pm on Sunday, June 23, police recovered an ATM from Quipolly Dam, about an hour north of Willow Tree.
About 9.15pm on Thursday, June 6, police were called to a business on Single Street, Werris Creek, following reports of a ATM theft. Police were told that an unknown man allegedly entered the premises and took an ATM in a trolly before fleeing the scene with it.
As investigations continue, police are appealing for public assistance to speak to a man who they believed can assist with inquiries.
He is described as being male, 40-50 years of age, medium build with short red hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact is urged to contact Oxley Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
