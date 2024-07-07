The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Drug 'courier' sentenced to 18 months for early guilty plea

By Emma Downey
July 8 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 33-year-old man will serve his prison sentence on drug-related matters in the community. Picture from file
A 33-year-old man will serve his prison sentence on drug-related matters in the community. Picture from file

A Taiwanese national will serve his prison sentence in the community, after the magistrate found he was "more like a courier", and had made an early plea of guilty to drug-related charges, which earned him a discount.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.