School holiday fun with all the bells and whistles, and more!

School holidays are followed by the annual Hats off To Country Tamworth 2024.
Hilarious, fabulous fun for the whole family! For over a decade the award winning Listies have been touring the world and doing shows for literally gazillions of kidults - that's kids and their adults. Now it's Tamworth's turn!
Make Some Noise is a comedy concert for humans aged 4-400. Join the maestros of mirth Rich and Matt, as they belt out a bunch of songs with the LOLs turned up to 11. This is a party for your ears and both of them are invited!
Please note: Some sudden loud noises, lasers and smoke effects and dads dancing.
Recommended for ages 4-400 (dinosaurs allowed)
As part of the school holiday fun... we are offering a family price. $60 for a family of 4 (this must include one adult).
There are 2 shows only at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, July 16 at 11am and 1:30pm
In 2024, Nollsie is celebrating 20 years since the release of his multi-platinum debut album That's What I'm Talkin' About. What better way to mark this occasion then with a 20th Anniversary album, release and a national tour.
Twenty years on, Nollsie is at the peak of his powers as he continues to release new music, host his popular new podcast Idol Talking With Nollsie, headline major festivals and perform to huge crowds across Australia.
Don't miss Nollsie at the Tamworth Town Hall as part of Hats Off to Country 2024.
Friday, July 19 at 7:30pm.
In The Raw - a series of staged play reading by local company You'll Miss The Tide Productions continues with An Ideal Husband, an effervescent high-society comedy full of scandal, humour and melodrama. A satire by Oscar Wilde.
Successful politician sir Robert Chiltern has it all - money, power and the love of his adoring wife. But when a mysterious character threatens to expose a dark secret from his past, he becomes hopelessly embroiled in a world of insider trading, blackmail and deception.
Entry is just $25 and audiences are welcome to B.Y.O drinks and nibbles. There will be live music and a Q&A session after the reading.
This enjoyable night is held at the Tamworth Community Centre on Friday, July 19 at 7:30pm.
