Shiny new truck boosts fire fighting response to hazardous materials incidents

Fiona Ferguson
By Fiona Ferguson
July 4 2024 - 5:45am
Sonja Mariner and Mitch Wright could not be happier with the new arrival. Picture by Peter Hardin
Sonja Mariner and Mitch Wright could not be happier with the new arrival. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth's fire fighters are better equipped to deal with incidents involving hazardous materials right across the region, after they took delivery of a shiny new truck on Wednesday, July 3.

