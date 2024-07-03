Shiny new truck boosts fire fighting response to hazardous materials incidents

Tamworth's fire fighters are better equipped to deal with incidents involving hazardous materials right across the region, after they took delivery of a shiny new truck on Wednesday, July 3.
The aptly-named AMTEK Mercedes 'Sprinter' is valued at $160,000 and will be used to ferry vital supplies to assist firefighters dealing with prolonged fires and HAZMAT operations.
Fire and Rescue NSW Zone Commander, Tom Cooper, said it is a welcome addition to the New England fleet.
"Our firefighters are rapt about the arrival of the new vehicle," Superintendent Cooper said.
"This will certainly increase their efficiency when dealing with hazardous incidents.
"HAZMAT incidents can range from fuel spills to chemical emergencies and the provision of a new support van means we can maintain operations for longer periods."
The new van replaces an older HAZMAT supply vehicle, which has reached the end of its service life.
On board will be multiple breathing apparatus cylinders and other equipment used in protracted incidents.
