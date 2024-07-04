'I'm devastated': NSWRL releases judiciary outcomes on racism allegations

Former Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters coach Geoff Sharpe has been handed a two-year suspension from NSWRL.
In the aftermath of a controversial game against the Dungowan Cowboys on May 25, Sharpe was initially stood down by the club when it was alleged he had made racist comments towards Fijian-born centre, Tevita Peceli.
Following the game, Sharpe pleaded guilty to charges of using inappropriate language and bringing the game into disrepute. But he challenged the allegation of racial intolerance that was cited on a notice of charge document seen by the Leader.
The incident occurred when Peceli fouled a Roosters player, which prompted Sharpe to describe Peceli as "the Fijian c**t" and demand that he be sent off, which he was. Peceli was later suspended for a week.
While he admitted that his use of an expletive was inappropriate, Sharpe told the Leader that he did not believe referring to somebody by their nationality was, in itself, racist, and that his intent was not to denigrate Peceli on that basis.
Nonetheless, he was found guilty by an independent judiciary. The suspension includes all rugby league activity, meaning Sharpe is unable to go to games even as a spectator.
Kootingal-Moonbi president, Lad Jones, said Sharpe's absence over the next two years would leave a "massive" void.
"He's going to leave a big hole in the club, but we will bind together. This sort of stuff makes the club stronger ... it'll make us grow together," Jones said.
Sharpe was one of two Roosters members charged over alleged racial comments on the day. The player Peceli fouled was also brought before the judiciary on charges of racist language and found not guilty.
In an email to the Leader, a NSWRL spokesperson reiterated its commitment to wiping out racism in the game.
"The NSWRL and the clubs involved, who have cooperated with the investigations, do not tolerate vilification of any kind. The NSWRL welcomes the move by clubs in the area to become 'Racism, it stops with me' allies," the spokesperson said.
In the same email, NSWRL confirmed that a separate incident from May 3 had also been resolved.
It took place during the under 18s game between the North Tamworth Bears and Roosters, when Bears player Lachlan Power was left in tears after alleged racial abuse from a member of the crowd.
The spectator, NSWRL confirmed, had been found not guilty by an independent judiciary "based on information and evidence available".
"I'm devastated, to be honest," Lachlan's mother, Holly, said when the Leader informed her of the outcome.
"It's not good at all, it's a bit of a kick in the guts. When's our voice ever going to be heard? That's where I'm at, at the moment, it's ridiculous."
Thankfully, she said, Lachlan has returned to playing and Norths has been "really supportive" of the 17-year-old.
"I think he will keep playing, but this will get him down a bit when I tell him. But we'll just keep moving forward," she said.
