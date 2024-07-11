Tamworth Building Supplies built strong to support local community Advertising Feature

Tamworth Building Supplies celebrates 34 years of operation in 2024.

Tamworth Building Supplies staff, from left to right, Sam Webster, Darren Sippel, Jordan Mauger, Angela Wright and Jordan Noble. Pictures supplied

The company was founded in 1990 with a vision to support the local community by servicing the building and construction industry with the best possible products and assistance.

Not much has changed.

"We have primarily offered hardware and building supplies, including plasterboard, over the 34 years," Managing Director Steven Brazel said.



"Being locally owned and operated, we value our community and have always supported local.



"From sporting team sponsorships to donations to local charities, as well as providing our local construction industry with quality building materials and expert advice."



Steven nominates former Managing Director Phil Anderson as the driving force behind the establishment of the business.



"Back in 1990, Phil worked for Thibaults Hardware who sold their business to a national hardware chain," Steven explains.



"Phil was passionate about the building industry and our local building and construction industry.



"With a national chain acquiring Thibaults, Phil saw the need for a locally owned and operated business that could provide hardware and building supplies to combat the corporate.

"He got together with 12 associates to form TBS and 34 years later we're still going strong and Phil's legacy has continued. He is the backbone of TBS."

For the first ten years, TBS was operated from rented premises at the corner of Jewry and Avro Streets with seven staff.



"In 2000, the company acquired land on the corner of Goonan and Dampier Streets where we built our current premises," Steven said.



TBS now employs over 30 local people.



"In 1995 we opened our Armidale branch aptly named Armidale Building Supplies," Steven continued.



The business was initially run from a small, rented premises in Mott Street with one employee, and is now operated from Mann St with over 16 staff.

"In 2020 we celebrated 30 years of operations with TBS and 25 years for ABS," Steven said.

In 2018 TBS bought the Tamworth Total Tools franchise, which employs a further 15 locals.

Steven nominates Covid as by far the biggest challenge TBS has faced over the last three and half decades.

"Sourcing materials was extremely difficult during the Covid years let alone sourcing the materials at a reasonable price," he said.



TBS not only survived, it thrived and today continues to strive to provide the best customer service and products to local builders and the DIYer at the best prices.

