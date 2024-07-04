The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our History

End of the line for little church steeped in history

By Emma Downey
Updated July 5 2024 - 7:39am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Bernard, Willow Tree, and Heather Jenkins, Wallabadah, are sad to see the sale of Wallabadah Anglican Church. Picture by Peter Hardin
David Bernard, Willow Tree, and Heather Jenkins, Wallabadah, are sad to see the sale of Wallabadah Anglican Church. Picture by Peter Hardin

For families with close ties, some spanning several generations, the closure of the Anglican Church of Ascension at Wallabadah is a sad loss, but one they had seen coming.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.