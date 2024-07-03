The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Good News

Live music is dying, but will lessons from Tamworth save the industry?

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 3 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local musician Lawson Thompson says the Tamworth Country Music Festival is about more than just business; it's about letting young artists have a shot at the big time. Picture by Peter Hardin
Local musician Lawson Thompson says the Tamworth Country Music Festival is about more than just business; it's about letting young artists have a shot at the big time. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth's annual country music festival will be held up as a shining example at a House inquiry into the challenges facing the Australian live music industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.