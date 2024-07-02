Armidale teen faces court after police pursuit

A man will face court later this month, charged following a pursuit through Armidale on Monday.
About 1.40pm on July 1, officers attached to Armidale Highway Patrol were patrolling Niagara Street, Armidale, when they sighted a silver Hyundai I30 being driven by a man known to police.
Officers attempted to stop the car, and when it allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit was terminated before entering the township of Bundarra.
A short time later, police located the car on the side of the road about 10km north of Bundarra, where they arrested a man.
During a search of the car, police allegedly located and seized, two large hunting knives, and a machete.
The driver - a 19-year-old man - was subject to a breath and drug test, and allegedly returned a positive result to methylamphetamine and cannabis.
He was taken to Inverell Police Station and charged with never licensed person drive vehicle on road; police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed; custody of knife in public place; and drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood.
A secondary oral fluid test was conducted and will be sent for analysis.
The man was also charged with four domestic violence-related offences relating to incidents in Moree in February and March this year.
The Armidale man was refused bail and attended Moree Local Court on Tuesday, July 2 where he was given conditional bail to appear at Armidale Local Court on Monday, July 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.