Battery energy storage system gets nod of approval for Calala

Let's get straight to the day's news...
Our councillors are in Canberra this week fighting for a better deal. Jonathan Hawes spoke to deputy mayor Judy Coates, who is in the nation's capital, about what she expects to come from the conference.
A battery energy storage system has been given the green light to go ahead at Calala with a number of conditions. You can find that story here.
A new program You Should be a Cop In Your Home Town will ensure aspiring police officers a posting in their own region. NSW Police will hold recruitment sessions in Tamworth on Friday. Find out more.
And in local sport, Zac Lowe caught up with Tegan Barnaby, who just can't seem to pick her favourite sport.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.