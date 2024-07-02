Council literally bleeds for the community, and wants you to do the same

Last year the team from Tamworth Regional Council donated enough blood to help save 606 lives.
This year, as part of the 2024 Local Government Blood Challenge, they want to do even more.
Health and Wellbeing Coordinator for council, Mags Noonan, said council is passionate about being part of a community that can increase our blood donations, "because one donation we understand can actually save up to three lives".
"And plasma donations alone can be part of life saving treatment for 18 different diseases and illnesses, so yeah, we're part of a community which can make a real difference in terms of blood donations," Ms Noonan said.
The challenge runs for three months from July 1 to September 30, and anyone can donate blood on behalf of the council.
General manager Paul Bennett said Tamworth Regional Council has been among the leading councils in the national campaign for the past eight years.
"We have staff who are passionate about this cause - they do not only donate whole blood and plasma regularly during the three-month challenge but all year round and I have been proud to stand with them," he said.
Last year Tamworth Regional Council was runner up with 202 donations behind Fraser Coast with 264.
"We can only achieve that with a helping hand from our family and friends - any member of the community can ask for their donation to be added to Council's tally when they make a donation," Mr Bennett said.
"Each donation can help save up to three lives and all it takes is for us to give up some of our time at the Tamworth Donor Centre."
Book your donation by calling 13 14 95 or visit lifeblood.com.au
