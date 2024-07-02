The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Tamworth council goes to Canberra for help on roads, rates, and rubbish

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Local Government Association president Linda Scott delivered the opening address of the association's 2024 National General Assembly on July 2, 2024. Picture supplied by the Australian Local Government Association
Australian Local Government Association president Linda Scott delivered the opening address of the association's 2024 National General Assembly on July 2, 2024. Picture supplied by the Australian Local Government Association

Tamworth councillors are heading to Canberra to deliver a laundry list of regional issues at one of the biggest local government conferences in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.