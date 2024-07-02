The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Police

Here's how you can join the Police force and stay in your home town?

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
July 2 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Here's how you can join the Police force and stay in your home town?
Here's how you can join the Police force and stay in your home town?

A new program You Should be a Cop In Your Home Town will ensure aspiring police officers a posting in their own region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.