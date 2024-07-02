Man, 26, charged over fatal crash near Curlewis in March

A man has been charged with a number of driving offences after a woman died following a two-vehicle crash in the state's north earlier this year.
The incident involved an Iveco truck and a Mitsubishi Triton.
The passenger of the Triton - a woman aged 25 - died at the scene.
Both the driver of the Iveco and the Triton were taken to Tamworth and Gunnedah hospitals for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit, who commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following inquiries, about 6.10pm on Wednesday, June 24, a 26-year-old man attended Gunnedah Police Station and was issued a future court attendance notice.
The man was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, and negligent driving (occasioning death).
He will appear at Quirindi Local Court on Wednesday, August 21.
